Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.