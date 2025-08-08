Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

