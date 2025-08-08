Headlands Technologies LLC Has $921,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 132.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 7,225.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,672 shares of company stock worth $4,144,411 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

