Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 3,658 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $184.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $213.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.18%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

