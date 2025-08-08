Head-To-Head Analysis: Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) versus Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A Clover Health Investments -2.68% -12.24% -6.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Rennova Health has a beta of 18.22, indicating that its share price is 1,722% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rennova Health and Clover Health Investments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $18.69 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Clover Health Investments $1.37 billion 0.82 -$43.01 million ($0.08) -27.63

Rennova Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clover Health Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rennova Health and Clover Health Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 Clover Health Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $4.3667, suggesting a potential upside of 97.59%. Given Clover Health Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

Clover Health Investments beats Rennova Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

