Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.17 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.45). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 33.13 ($0.45), with a volume of 13,116 shares trading hands.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 0.8%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.50. The stock has a market cap of £121.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.38.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 0.07 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 264.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
