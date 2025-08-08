Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock Price

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.89.

NASDAQ ONC opened at $298.29 on Thursday. BeOne Medicines has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $313.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.79. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -172.42 and a beta of 0.27.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total transaction of $7,044,470.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total transaction of $489,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,683 shares of company stock valued at $36,294,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $3,753,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

