Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Great Elm Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Great Elm Capital Group ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Great Elm Capital Group had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

