Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 21.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) dropped 21.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 349,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 58,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 21.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

