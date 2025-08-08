Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Novartis worth $408,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

