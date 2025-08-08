Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $508.20 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $508,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $664.10 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $715.17 and a 200 day moving average of $678.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 180.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

