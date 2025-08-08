Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2025

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 274,600 shares, agrowthof52.6% from the June 30th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.