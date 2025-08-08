Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 274,600 shares, agrowthof52.6% from the June 30th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

