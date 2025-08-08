Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gladstone Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.9%

GLAD stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $605.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 78.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

