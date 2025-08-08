General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) EVP Rory Harvey Sells 23,977 Shares

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GM opened at $52.93 on Friday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

