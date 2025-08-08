FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 92,283.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.