Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Critical Comparison

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conagra Brands and Freshpet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $11.61 billion 0.79 $1.15 billion $2.39 8.05 Freshpet $975.18 million 3.20 $46.92 million $0.67 95.49

Analyst Recommendations

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Conagra Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freshpet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Conagra Brands and Freshpet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 2 9 1 1 2.08 Freshpet 1 5 8 0 2.50

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus price target of $22.5833, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Freshpet has a consensus price target of $116.6429, suggesting a potential upside of 82.31%. Given Freshpet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 9.92% 12.52% 5.25% Freshpet 3.23% 4.82% 3.21%

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Freshpet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

