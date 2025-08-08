Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Nutshell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 7.5% of Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.97.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

