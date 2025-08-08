Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $79,306,000. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

