Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,600 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 370,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $198.48 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.