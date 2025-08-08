Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

