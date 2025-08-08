Forsta AP Fonden Has $74.77 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up about 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $74,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $58,391,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.