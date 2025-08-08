Forsta AP Fonden Has $74.77 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up about 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $74,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $58,391,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola
CocaCola Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- What is a support level?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.