Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

