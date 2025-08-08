Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Progressive were worth $47,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $245.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day moving average of $266.03. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.99 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,387.48. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,064.08. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.