Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

