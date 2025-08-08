Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after purchasing an additional 242,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,022,000 after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,098,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $779.34 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $823.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $849.99.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.86.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

