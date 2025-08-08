Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,723,000 after buying an additional 200,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,127,000 after acquiring an additional 448,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.85 on Friday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

