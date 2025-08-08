Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

