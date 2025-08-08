Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 822,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 321,402 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 111,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4,438.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

