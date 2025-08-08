Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Short Interest Up 64.5% in July

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,500 shares, anincreaseof64.5% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $52.96.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,404,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,194,000 after acquiring an additional 349,293 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 42,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 424,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 48,453 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

