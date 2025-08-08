Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.