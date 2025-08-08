Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 15.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.20 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.71). 15,397,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 3,903,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.75 ($0.62).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.20. The company has a market cap of £391.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
