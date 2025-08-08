Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 6.5%

NYSE RL opened at $283.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.69 and a 52 week high of $306.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.19.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

