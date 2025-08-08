Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 327,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,693 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 351,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 229,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

