Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 520 Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

