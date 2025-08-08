Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 177 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 623,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 806,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 594,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE A opened at $113.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

