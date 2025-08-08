Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $187.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.88.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

