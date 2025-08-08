Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.7%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

