Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $39,000 in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NAUT opened at $0.74 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

