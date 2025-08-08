Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

HON opened at $216.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

