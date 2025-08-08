Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 20,211 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 52,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

