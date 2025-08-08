Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stock Position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

