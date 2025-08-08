Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 391 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,926,326,000 after buying an additional 1,212,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after buying an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after acquiring an additional 857,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.85 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $1,097,826 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

