FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%.
FalconStor Software Trading Down 28.3%
FalconStor Software stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. FalconStor Software has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.79.
FalconStor Software Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FalconStor Software
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- D-Wave Delivers Growth Shock—Investors Eye Quantum Future
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.