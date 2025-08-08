FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%.

FalconStor Software Trading Down 28.3%

FalconStor Software stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. FalconStor Software has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

