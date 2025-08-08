Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Purchases £2,555.35 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Alison Littley purchased 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,555.35 ($3,436.46).

Alison Littley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eurocell alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Alison Littley bought 1,812 shares of Eurocell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,754.24 ($3,703.93).

Eurocell Price Performance

ECEL stock opened at GBX 150 ($2.02) on Friday. Eurocell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of £152.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.