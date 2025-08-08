Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

