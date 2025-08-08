Empower Advisory Group LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

SW stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 260.61%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

