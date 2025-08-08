Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 27 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $375.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $372.35 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

