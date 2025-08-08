Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.82 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $3,545,300 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.