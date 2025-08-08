Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 579,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $415,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 106,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 127,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

