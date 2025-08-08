Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $18.24. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2,635 shares trading hands.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

