Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $18.24. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2,635 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.39%.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.
